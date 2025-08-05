Charlotte Flair Addresses Dynamic Of Unlikely WWE Tag Team With Alexa Bliss

This past weekend at WWE SummerSlam, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. When Flair reluctantly began teaming with Bliss last June, it was reported that they would quickly break up and head into a singles match against each other at SummerSlam, but once it became noticeable that the new partnership was popular with the fans, WWE seemingly changed their mind. Perhaps more shockingly, the WWE Universe began to cheer Flair, which has been a rarity over the last few years, but her alliance with Bliss and their unique relationship together sparked intrigue amongst viewers. After defeating Rodriguez and Perez, Flair touched on her character change by attributing her recent success and love from the fans to Bliss.

"A lot of characters rely on each other," Flair said on the "SummerSlam Saturday Recap" show. "She doesn't need someone, but it took a strong character like her to bring out a different side I think of my character and I don't think just another girl could have done that ... I don't think you could have just paired me with anyone and I could feel like comfortable, not even comfortable but like, I don't have to lose whatever, the ego ... so it just works."

Although Flair praised Bliss for helping her transition into a babyface, "The Goddess" feels that she doesn't deserve all the credit and stated that it was a "group effort" when it came to getting the fans to cheer "The Queen."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.