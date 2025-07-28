Backstage News On Rumored WWE Plans For Charlotte Flair Vs. Alexa Bliss At SummerSlam

Although Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have become friends while teaming together on "WWE SmackDown," for weeks multiple reports suggested that both women were set to face each other at WWE SummerSlam in singles action. However, just 10 days ago, it was announced that Flair and Bliss would challenge Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at the show, leading many to believe plans were changed once the company recognized that fans had taken a liking to the new team. Although many continue to question if a split between both women was considered, a new update has emerged regarding the initial plans for Flair and Bliss at the "Biggest Party of the Summer."

According to Fightful Select, there were never plans for Flair and Bliss to go one-on-one at SummerSlam despite the many rumors suggesting WWE had penciled in the match for the event. Therefore, having Flair and Bliss challenge for the tag titles again following WWE Evolution has potentially been the plan all along.

Last week, Dave Meltzer compared Flair and Bliss' relationship to Randy Orton and Matt Riddle's run together three years ago, stating that the original idea could've been to breakup the team immediately, but after they grew in popularity, WWE changed their minds. If Flair and Bliss manage to capture the titles at SummerSlam, it remains to be seen if WWE will consider keeping them together for an extended period of time, or if their partnership will be short lived in order to kickstart a feud between both stars.