Backstage Update On Fluctuating Plans For WWE SummerSlam 2025 Card

Over the last two weeks, the card for the first ever two-night WWE SummerSlam has continued to change, with injuries to major stars such as Liv Morgan and Seth Rollins having a significant impact on the entire lineup. Despite the card finally beginning to shape up with nine matches confirmed for the show, Dave Meltzer has revealed which bouts were initially scheduled for the "Biggest Party Of The Summer" in the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio."

Meltzer noted on June 29th that GUNTHER vs. CM Punk would headline night one, and John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes would headline night two, both of which have be made official. However, there are several matches that Meltzer originally claimed were slated for the show that have since been altered, including plans regarding Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss as a tag team.

"That match was originally going to be Charlotte and Alexa against each other, so I guess the idea was that they figured that the team was doing well so why rush it? It was kind of like a Randy Orton, Matt Riddle thing ... the original idea for the team was they were going to split up right away and feud but that has been apparently delayed."

Meltzer also explained that six "WWE SmackDown" teams were scheduled to compete in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships, but he didn't confirm whether or not the company has decided to still feature the contest on the card.