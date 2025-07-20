CM Punk Reveals Why He's Excited To Wrestle GUNTHER For World Title At WWE SummerSlam

Bron Breakker may have run through the likes of Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Penta during the gauntlet match on "WWE Raw", but it CM Punk who walked away with the victory, securing a date with reigning World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at the upcoming SummerSlam PLE. It's only Punk's second televised title shot since returning to WWE in 2023, and "The Second City Saint" commented on the match during an interview with TV Insider.

"It's exciting. A tremendous opportunity for me to get to work against arguably the best guy in the business right now," Punk said. "Wrestling is very subjective. It's easy to say, 'This is my favorite.' Other people may like something else or a different style. I think GUNTHER can do it all."

Punk further praised Gunther for putting in the work into his body and hone his craft, and pointed out that the World Heavyweight Champion's first language isn't English, yet he has become one of the better promos in WWE. "There are so many people on the crew now where English is not their first language, and they cut better promos than most people who only speak English. It's amazing," he said.

Technically Punk and GUNTHER have wrestled before — in fact, some might consider this Punk's fifth attempt to relieve GUNTHER of the World Heavyweight title. None of the previous four matches were televised, however, all occurring on house shows. SummerSlam will mark their first televised meeting.

"I'm looking forward to putting on a show with the guy. I really don't know what else to say. I don't have anything bad to say about him," Punk added. "I think he is one of the best wrestlers in the world, and I know I am, so it's going to be fun at SummerSlam."