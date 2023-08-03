Charlotte Flair Explains Differences Between WWE Character And Real-Life Personality

Due to the realistic nature of pro wrestling, it's sometimes easy to forget that the performers are playing characters who don't always reflect who they are as people. That also goes for one Charlotte Flair, who has made a career in WWE as "The Queen," one of the most dominant female wrestlers in the history of the company. She's the personification of confidence and, as a heel, arrogance.

In real life, however, Flair is a little bit different. In an interview with "Self-Care For Everyone," the 16-time former WWE Women's Champion, who will look for title number 17 this Saturday at SummerSlam, explained the difference between her character and real-life personality, noting that she's a bit more low-key when the cameras are off.

"I'm definitely not as cool or glamourous," Flair said. "The short answer is when I first started in wrestling, I wanted to create a woman that I wanted to be like in my real life. Yes, I know if you've watched WWE over the years, Charlotte can be catty, arrogant, and entitled. All of those things. But at the character's core, it's just being always confident and fighting for what she believes in.

"As I've grown more confident in my real life over the years, I felt like my character just kept growing leaps and bounds because of it. I wish I was as put together as my character. I always have great outfits and robes. But in real life, I'm very casual, laidback."

