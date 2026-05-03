Jack Perry Retains National Title Over AEW/CMLL Star On Collision

In his third test as All Elite Wrestling's National Champion, Jack Perry took on one of wrestling's highest flyers on "AEW Collision." Still, he emerged on top.

Following a chaotic 10-men tag bout, Perry continued the "Collision" action when he defended his National Championship against AEW-CMLL star Mascara Dorada. Despite clutching his ribs, Dorada seemed on the verge of victory at one point when he nailed a 450 Splash. Ever resilient, Perry kicked out and resumed their battle, this time by fighting on the apron.

Dorada again appeared poised to dethrone Perry when he faceplanted him on the mat, then covered him. Yet again, though, Perry kicked out just before the referee's count of three. From there, the former "Jungle Boy" blocked a Shooting Star Press with his knees and rolled Dorada up for a near fall of his own. When the two then met atop the turnbuckle, Dorada pushed Perry to the ground, to which Perry sprung back up to deliver an avalanche hurricanrana for the win and title retention.

The May 2 edition of "Collision" marked the first ever faceoff between Perry and Dorada, the latter of whom has spent the majority of his career working in CMLL. In January 2026, AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed that Dorada was officially All Elite as well, meaning he'd inked a dual contract with CMLL and AEW.

Perry captured the AEW National Championship by outlasting 20 other men in a Blackjack Battle Royal at Revolution. This included the inaugural champion Ricochet, who stood opposite Perry as one of the final two competitors.