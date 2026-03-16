Jack Perry Eliminates Ricochet To Win National Title In AEW Revolution Battle Royal

Jack Perry last eliminated Ricochet in a 21-man Blackjack Battle Royal to win the AEW National Championship at the beginning of Revolution.

The battle royal got started firstly as a brawl by the competitors on the outside, but before long everyone started to gather inside the ring to look for eliminations. Rocky Romero got eliminated first, and then soon after it was Austin Gunn ejected from the ring. El Clon managed to escape elimination with a bicycle kick to send AR Fox out.

Ace Austin and Juice Robinson teamed together to eliminate Johnny TV. Katsuyori Shibata eliminated Scorpio Sky. Tommaso Ciampa eliminated Lio Rush from the match, Shibata eliminated Dralistico, and then Ricochet eliminated Anthony Bowens.

The LFI pairing of Beast Mortos and Rush teamed together to take out Dalton Castle, but then Mortos was eliminated. Komander eliminated Trent Beretta, and then Daniel Garcia eliminated Komander by ripping at his mask.

Garcia gloated with Komander's mask on and then got eliminated by Ciampa. Robinson eliminated Rush, coming to the aid of Austin, and then got into a tussle with Shibata on the apron, winning and sending Shibata to the floor.

Robinson and Austin then teamed together to eliminate Rush. Ciampa then eliminated Austin only to then be eliminated by Robinson. But then Robinson was eliminated by El Clon, and El Clon was eliminated by Perry to leave the final two as him and the champion.

Ricochet had defended the title twice in singles action over Perry in this reign, but found himself sent to the floor to end it after 113 days.