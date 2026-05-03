Cody Rhodes & Liv Morgan Discuss Working With WWE Producers
Although the wrestlers themselves do the bulk of the heavy lifting, there are many other roles within WWE that play a part in developing a match. Sitting down together on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?," WWE champions Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan shared some of their thoughts on producers.
"No, I love them all," Morgan said after Rhodes asked her to name a favorite producer. "Even though everyone works differently and has a different style, I just feel like there's something still to learn in that, and it might not be exactly what I thought but, also, I don't think I know better."
Morgan stated that she's even had experiences where a producer gave her some advice that she didn't think would work for her, but she tried it and wound up realizing that they were correct. Not wanting to single out any individual, the WWE Women's Champion reiterated that she enjoys working with all of the company's producers, but after being pressed further by Rhodes, Morgan admitted that former onscreen wrestler Tyson Kidd is someone who she turns to for advice.
"Even if he's not doing my match, ... I'll try something at the Performance Center ... and he'll always give me feedback," Morgan stated.
Cody Rhodes shares his 'least favorite' and 'most fun' WWE producers
Rhodes then revealed that he has a "least favorite" producer: "Hurricane" Gregory Helms. After clarifying that Helms is, in fact, an "exceptional" producer and crediting him for training Logan Paul, the WWE star offered an explanation for his distrust.
"He got me so bad, as a rib would go, and a rib that no one would know is a rib," Rhodes said. "Sometimes people bring me my dad's clothes and they think I want to wear them and – no. Hey, that was his, and I don't want it, either. ... He had me, in Japan, put on this giant Dusty robe and this goofy hat."
It was implied that the outfit did not have anything to do with Rhodes' late father, with Helms instead convincing Rhodes to dress up in the outrageous fit as a prank in front of Japanese fans, including numerous children.
Another producer Rhodes brought up was WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly. According to Rhodes and Morgan, Holly isn't shy about offering criticism when needed, which they both agreed was a strong asset for her role.
"I like all our producers," Rhodes said. "I think the most fun producer to work with, sometimes, can be Abyss, because he's almost in that match with you. He's so stressed out, so excited."