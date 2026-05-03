Cody Rhodes & Liv Morgan Discuss Working With WWE Producers

Although the wrestlers themselves do the bulk of the heavy lifting, there are many other roles within WWE that play a part in developing a match. Sitting down together on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?," WWE champions Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan shared some of their thoughts on producers.

"No, I love them all," Morgan said after Rhodes asked her to name a favorite producer. "Even though everyone works differently and has a different style, I just feel like there's something still to learn in that, and it might not be exactly what I thought but, also, I don't think I know better."

Morgan stated that she's even had experiences where a producer gave her some advice that she didn't think would work for her, but she tried it and wound up realizing that they were correct. Not wanting to single out any individual, the WWE Women's Champion reiterated that she enjoys working with all of the company's producers, but after being pressed further by Rhodes, Morgan admitted that former onscreen wrestler Tyson Kidd is someone who she turns to for advice.

"Even if he's not doing my match, ... I'll try something at the Performance Center ... and he'll always give me feedback," Morgan stated.