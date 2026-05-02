WWE's Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Recall The Beginning Of Their Relationship

Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Stephanie McMahon's love story played out on television when the two were paired for a storyline that led to them developing feelings for one another. During a recent appearance on McMahon's "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon" podcast, Levesque recounted the early reactions to their angle and how both their mothers quickly realized it wasn't a storyline.

"Her mom [Linda McMahon] asking her, like: 'What's going on with you and Triple H?' and she was like: 'Mom, nothing; he's a talent,'" Levesque recalling, noting that his mother asked him the same question, but he also denied that anything was going on between them, mainly because she was Vince McMahon's daughter. "I remember my mom saying one time, like, 'Because you're not that good of an actor!' Like, saying like, 'I can see it, and you're not that good of an actor.'"

He further recalled dismissing his mother's suspicion, claiming the notion was ridiculous to him at the time, but being confronted with the idea of being with McMahon planted a seed in his mind, likening their romance to a movie where two people don't realize they're meant for each other.

"Like yeah, we were spending all this time together, but also I would find myself like: 'Oh, I got to go find Steph; run that by her,'" he recalled, admitting that he began to make excuses to himself to see her more often. McMahon then added that she's grateful for their relationship and considers it her destiny.

"There was no denying our chemistry, I mean, I think that was one of the reasons the angle worked so well!" she added. "There was nothing either of us could do about it; it just was what it was and it only grew."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.