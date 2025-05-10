WWE's Triple H Recalls How Fiction Became Reality With Wife Stephanie McMahon

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been the definitive pro wrestling power couple, first establishing their dominance when they carried the WWE Championship and Women's Championship in the 90s, and in later years when they truly gained power backstage in WWE. Today, the two have been married since 2003, and Triple H is the COO of WWE and Head of Creative, holding more power than ever before, but if it wasn't for an onscreen angle, they might have never found love.

During an appearance on the "Flagrant" podcast, Triple H looked back at the angle that brought him and Stephanie together, noting that the pitch came in whilst he was still feuding with The Rock, The Undertaker, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. At the time, Stephanie was still in an angle with the late Test, where they were going to be engaged to be married, but Creative wanted to pivot the storyline, leading Triple H to pitching that he instead gets kayfabe married to Stephanie – who he claims he didn't even know at the time.

"Originally, it's just supposed to be a one-off thing," he recalled, explaining that the video of him and Stephanie getting eloped in Las Vegas wasn't going to lead to more on-screen romance between them. "It's supposed to be this one-off thing that makes us have the match. I go over. I get my world title shot, she moves on, does the rest of the stuff with the Test thing." Additionally, Triple H recalled how much heat Stephanie got for the angle, with fans in the audience chanting "slut" at her whilst she was supposed to be a babyface, but all Vince McMahon saw was the money in the angle.