Stephanie McMahon Opens WrestleMania 41 Night 2 In Las Vegas: 'WWE Is Family'

Stephanie McMahon made an appearance in front of a WWE crowd to welcome everyone to night two of WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

McMahon said that last time WrestleMania was in Las Vegas, it was at Caesar's Palace when she was 16 years old, and now, WWE is back in the city and her middle daughter is 16. McMahon said that WWE has always been part of her life, and that includes all of the fans. She said WWE is family and she was proud to welcome everyone "home," and to night two of WrestleMania.

"The Billion Dollar Princess" has been busy with her ESPN series "Stephanie's Places" where she interviews various WWE talent, and also it was also recently announced she is involved in a new podcast venture. McMahon now hosts a podcast called "What's Your Story?" which recently debuted with UFC President Dana White as its first guest. She also made an appearance during the pre-show before night one of WrestleMania and walked the WWE Hall of Fame red carpet ahead of her husband, Paul "Triple H" Levesque's induction.