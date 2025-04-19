Shawn Michaels Gives Emotional Speech Inducting Triple H Into 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame

Shawn Michaels gave a lengthy and emotional introduction for his best friend and boss Paul "Triple H" Levesque as the WWE CCO was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Levesque is now a two-time Hall of Fame inductee, having previously been inducted as part of D-Generation X, after it was confirmed he would be the headline act of this year's Class. The 14-time WWE World Champion is now responsible for the direction of the company and was being inducted by the man he has spent decades working with, who recalled Levesque's humble origins as someone who didn't pursue mega-stardom but just wanted to be a wrestler.

It wasn't long before Michaels was holding back tears during his speech, wondering why Levesque continued to be his friend even when it made sense to cut him off, and crediting him for helping him turn his life around.

Michaels would then focus on Levesque's first foray into the backstage creative process, heading up the "WWE NXT" developmental brand which has served such a pivotal role in today's main roster. He jovially recalled that one moment he was being shown the brand in its early stages, and now it's something that he oversees. Michaels closed by saying, "Buddy, I love you," before "The Game" finally made his entrance on the stage.