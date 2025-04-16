WWE Announces New Stephanie McMahon Podcast

Stephanie McMahon may no longer be involved with the grind of being a WWE executive, but the former WWE CEO is very much back in the fold. That occurred formally when McMahon's WWE themed show "Stephanie's Places" began airing on ESPN+ back in March, and McMahon appears ready to add another WWE related project to work on.

WWE announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon that McMahon will be hosting the podcast "What's Your Story?" And no time is being wasted on getting the podcast out there, with the debut episode set to be released on all podcasting platforms on Thursday. Oddly enough, McMahon's first guest, UFC President Dana White, will not be WWE related, though White is still connected to WWE via it and UFC's parent company, TKO Group Holdings. McMahon will co-host the podcast with her best friend, Elyse Dudzinski

"'Stephanie's Places' on ESPN+ inspired me to help tell the stories that shape who we are as people," McMahon said in a statement. "This podcast is the perfect medium to do just that, in a very informal environment, where we can all just be ourselves."

"What's Your Story?" is one of three WWE related podcasts in conjunction with Fanatics, following an agreement between the two sides made in early March. It will be the second of the three to debut, joining "The Raw Recap Show" hosted by Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, which began airing on March 4. The third podcast, "What Do You Want To Talk About?", hosted by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, is set to debut soon, though no official release date has been named.