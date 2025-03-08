Seth Rollins Slams CM Punk Over 'Gall' To Say The Things In His WWE Raw Promo

Since CM Punk's return to WWE, the "Voice of the Voiceless" has been quite vocal about those he deems fraudulent, including Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Despite what he says on the microphone or his first victory in their pure, remorseless rivalry, Punk's potent weapon that he has yet to unleash is eliminating Rollins from the industry, a decade-long follow-up from when he helped elevate Rollins' main roster career with The Shield 13 years ago. Rollins still has not grasped the lesson since his loss on the "WWE Raw" Netflix premiere: "Don't bite the hand that feeds you." But with his rage at full blast, that lesson will not be learned anytime soon. In an interview with Megan Morant and Sam Roberts on their premiere podcast "Raw Recap," Rollins finally explained why his blood boils with hatred toward Punk and what fuels it.

"I mean, look at the guy. He is a hypocrite," Rollins first stated. "The world is going to sit there and talk about, oh, listen to all these wonderful great things he said, about, you know, John Cena and the decision he made at the Rumble, and 'The Rock' Dwayne. You know, dude, you've done everything and more than you're accusing these guys of. You're a coward. You're a fraud...The fact that he has the gall to go out there and spit what he thinks is truth about these guys when he just won't even look in the mirror and talk to himself about all the mistakes that he's made that have made other people suffer."