CM Punk Puts John Cena & The Rock On Blast, Brawls With Seth Rollins To Open WWE Raw

An incensed CM Punk opened "WWE Raw" after losing the Elimination Chamber on Saturday.

Punk finished second in the Chamber match to determine WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' challenger at WrestleMania, stomped by Seth Rollins after he was eliminated to allow John Cena to lock in the STF and eliminate Punk; Cena then turned heel on Rhodes, aligning with The Rock. On Monday, Punk stormed from backstage and down to the ring to address his enemies, noting that being who he is that meant many, and he was liable to get WWE canceled by Netflix for what he's about to say.

He started with The Rock, calling him a "big bald fraud" and saying he is not immune because he's on the Board of Directors. He mimicked The Rock slapping his forearm to demonstrate goosebumps upon his entrance, calling it "bullsh***" and taking note of the People's Championship – the commemorative belt awarded to Rock by Muhammad Ali's wife – as he said he would never be so desperate or delusional to walk around with such a title.

Punk then took aim at Cena, saying everyone sees through him now, despite Punk giving him the benefit of the doubt when he first announced himself for the Chamber match. He said Cena wouldn't fool him twice and now everyone can see that he was right when he said Cena has been selling fans "bullsh***."

Lastly, he turned focus to the man that cost him the match, Rollins, and saying Becky Lynch best come get her husband because if he gets his hands on him first he'll put him in a wheelchair. That prompted Rollins to make his entrance, but Punk immediately ran up the ramp to meet him for a brawl. Officials separated them at ringside, but the pair broke free and resumed their fight until officials could get a definitive handle on the situation.