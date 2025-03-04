CM Punk Vs. Seth Rollins Cage Match Set For WWE Raw In Madison Square Garden Next Week

After an ongoing brawl throughout the night on "WWE Raw" starting off the show in front of the crowd then spilling backstage, General Manager Adam Pearce made the announcement that CM Punk and Seth Rollins will go face-to-face next week at Madison Square Garden in a steel cage match. The pair have issues stemming back to Punk's return in November 2023 when Rollins was visibly upset that the "Second City Saint" was back in WWE.

After many face-offs throughout 2024, including Rollins as the special guest referee for Punk's match against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam, the pair faced off on the "Raw" debut on Netflix and Punk walked out victorious. The pair squared off once again on Saturday inside the Elimination Chamber and Rollins hit a stomp after being eliminated on Punk to help John Cena get the victory.

On Monday, Punk opened the show with a promo first running down Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson before getting to Rollins. When Punk brought up Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, Rollins' music hit and Punk ran up the ramp to brawl with his nemesis on the stage. Despite being separated, the pair fought again backstage later in the night. Pearce told Rollins to stay on his bus and made the match official for Madison Square Garden.