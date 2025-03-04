WWE Raw Results 3/3 - Three Championships On The Line, CM Punk And Seth Rollins Appear, More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on March 3, 2025, coming to you live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York!

Rhea Ripley will be putting the Women's World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Nia Jax at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25 as she defends against IYO SKY. As tensions between Ripley and SKY have been on the rise over the course of the past few weeks following a miscommunication between them, the winner of tonight's match will go onto defend the title at WrestleMania 41 against Bianca Belair, who emerged victorious in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match this past Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Two other titles will be on the line tonight, as Ivy Nile challenges Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Although Nile came up short against Dakota Kai in a Number One Contenders match two weeks ago on "Raw", she made it clear that she still had her eye on the prize when she blindsided Valkyria with an attack during last week's edition of the show after she had successfully retained against Kai. Nile's American Made stablemates will also be in action tonight, as Julius Creed and Brutus Creed will be challenging The War Raiders for the WWE World Tag Team Championship. Similar to Nile, The Creed Brothers attacked Erik and Ivar behind the scenes last week.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins was eliminated from the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match by archenemy CM Punk and John Cena after they hit him with the GTS and Attitude Adjustment on him respectively. With Punk having been the one to make the pinfall and Rollins' animosity towards him, he ultimately cost Punk the entire match when he assisted Cena in putting Punk to sleep with an STF when he landed a Curb Stomp on him. In light of such events, both Rollins and Punk will be appearing on tonight's show with something on their minds to share. Additionally, GUNTHER will also be appearing while he prepares to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, as will reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker amidst his recent issues with Finn Balor and win via disqualification against Dominik Mysterio last week.