Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship Reign Officially Reaches Another Huge Milestone

After celebrating 1000 days as the WWE Universal Champion one month ago, Roman Reigns is already celebrating another massive milestone. "The Tribal Chief" has reached the 1028th day of his reign, which means that he has passed yet another icon of professional wrestling on the list of longest-reigning World Champions in WWE history. Now that he has surpassed Pedro Morales' 1027-day reign as champion, "The Head of the Table" knocked the first WWE Triple Crown Winner out of the top five spots on the elite and illustrious list.

At this point in history, only three men have held the title longer than Reigns: Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, and Hulk Hogan. The leader of The Bloodline is 210 days away from breaking the record set by the Italian strongman in his second reign. If he hits this goal, then he will have to hold on to the belt until early 2024.

But the next nearly impossible landmark that the majority of fans are eyeing is 1474 days. If the champion can hold onto the title until well after WWE Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, then he will have eclipsed "The Hulkster's" first reign. Whether the dominant Reigns can topple Hogan's impressive run remains to be seen, but he's already gone further than any other champion of the modern era.

Although, it will be interesting to see how/if Vince McMahon, Triple H, and the rest of the WWE creative team can stretch his storylines out that far and keep the audience interested even further. While we anxiously wait for time to tell, the pro wrestling world needs to acknowledge Roman Reigns' greatness in the meantime.