Paul Heyman Stacks Roman Reigns' Title Run Against Previous WWE Champions
As "The Special Counsel" to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman's duties go above and beyond that of an advocate. Not only is he a hype man for "The Tribal Chief," but also bestows wisdom and guidance upon the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion.
However, as one of the greatest managers of all time, some habits die hard. That's why Heyman continues to sing the praises of Reigns every chance that he gets.
While appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," the "Wiseman" pointed out that the numbers do the talking for him. People don't need to take his word regarding Reigns' greatness as Heyman stated that a number of metrics support his claims.
"Everyone wants a shootout in the OK corral," he said. "When you are the top gunslinger, everyone says [that they] can draw the gun faster, but nobody truly can. When Roman Reigns is the undisputed number one biggest box office attraction of all time, the WrestleMania grosses speak for themselves. Grosses in Saudi Arabia speak for themselves. The grosses in London and Cardiff speak for themselves. The ratings on 'Smackdown,' and this is with the loss of Pat McAfee as a color commentator, speak for themselves. So everyone wants to take their pokes and criticism of Roman Reigns."
"Of course, they do because he's the undisputed number one. And when you are the undisputed number one, everybody says that they can do the thing ... Until someone can knock him off that throne, we're just gonna have to live with the criticism," explained Heyman.
Champion of Champions
If the numbers aren't enough, Paul Heyman explained that Roman Reigns' resume can also speak volumes about this unprecedented run. While Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, and Bob Backlund were certainly mighty champions, Reigns has defeated a who's who of WWE Superstars from his generation and beyond.
The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's recording-setting title reign has surpassed Hall of Famers and bonafide legends of the industry, which deserves a fair amount of acknowledgment, said Heyman.
"Steve Austin didn't hold the title for a thousand days," Heyman continued. "John Cena didn't hold the title for a thousand days. The Rock didn't hold the title for a thousand days. And in this era with this much pressure, with this level of competition, with a murderer's row of heavyweights that have come after him. How many title defenses against Brock Lesnar? Defeating John Cena. Stacking Edge and Daniel Bryan on top of each other in the main event of WrestleMania. Getting by, and admittedly just getting by, Cody Rhodes. Look at the roster that has been defeated by Roman Reigns. It's an all-time great legendary roster."
With stats like that, it's hard to argue that Roman Reigns isn't one of the most prolific men in the history of the sport to ever hold the WWE Championship. And if you would like to argue that, there's no doubt that Paul Heyman can find the words for you. Until then, he likely has his hands full with the upcoming Bloodline Civil War scheduled to take place at Money in the Bank on July 1, 2023 at the O2 Arena in London, England.