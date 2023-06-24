Paul Heyman Stacks Roman Reigns' Title Run Against Previous WWE Champions

As "The Special Counsel" to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman's duties go above and beyond that of an advocate. Not only is he a hype man for "The Tribal Chief," but also bestows wisdom and guidance upon the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion.

However, as one of the greatest managers of all time, some habits die hard. That's why Heyman continues to sing the praises of Reigns every chance that he gets.

While appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," the "Wiseman" pointed out that the numbers do the talking for him. People don't need to take his word regarding Reigns' greatness as Heyman stated that a number of metrics support his claims.

"Everyone wants a shootout in the OK corral," he said. "When you are the top gunslinger, everyone says [that they] can draw the gun faster, but nobody truly can. When Roman Reigns is the undisputed number one biggest box office attraction of all time, the WrestleMania grosses speak for themselves. Grosses in Saudi Arabia speak for themselves. The grosses in London and Cardiff speak for themselves. The ratings on 'Smackdown,' and this is with the loss of Pat McAfee as a color commentator, speak for themselves. So everyone wants to take their pokes and criticism of Roman Reigns."

"Of course, they do because he's the undisputed number one. And when you are the undisputed number one, everybody says that they can do the thing ... Until someone can knock him off that throne, we're just gonna have to live with the criticism," explained Heyman.