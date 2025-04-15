WWE Announces New Podcast From Champion Cody Rhodes, With Signature Catchphrase

Fans of Cody Rhodes are in luck, as they're about to get even more of the WWE star. Today, the company announced that Rhodes will serve as host of a new podcast series, where he'll sit down for interviews with various WWE stars. The name of this venture should come as no surprise for those who've seen a Rhodes promo in recent years — "What Do You Wanna Talk About?"

No exact premiere date has been revealed, but WWE indicated that the podcast will debut sometime this month. The first episode will be followed up with a new installment every two weeks. Rhodes will be sitting down for a drink with each guest, as the show is sponsored by Wheatley Vodka.

Rhodes and WWE previously created a short-form video series with the same name and concept, released on the company's YouTube page. In it, Rhodes interviewed performers such as Randy Orton and Bianca Belair. The podcast is an expansion of the idea, with presumably longer interviews. WWE has yet to reveal who will serve as Rhodes' first guest.

Before his new podcast is released, Rhodes must defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41. Their match is set for Sunday, and it will presumably serve as the main event for that night as Cena seeks his record-breaking 17th world title reign.

In addition to viewership numbers for Rhodes' previous video interviews, the press release for "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" touted WWE's ongoing partnership with Fanatics. The company now handles podcast distribution for WWE in addition to merchandise, which is primarily what Fanatics is known for.