Booker T Spells Out Conditions For John Cena To Win 17th World Title In WWE

Ever since John Cena declared his intentions to win the Elimination Chamber match and go on to WrestleMania 41 at the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, fans and pundits have predicted how he could finally beat Ric Flair's 16 world titles record. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has detailed what he believes should happen if Cena were to make history.

On his "Hall of Fame" show, a fan commented how Cena winning a 17th world title would not make sense at the moment. Booker T disagreed with that opinion and explained the conditions for a 17th world title for Cena.

"Hey, man, say whatever you want, I disagree with that," Booker T said about the fan not wanting Cena to win another world title. "I disagree with that because right now, he's in perfect, prime position ... he's got a whole army of people behind him. If it's gonna happen, it's gonna happen now [at WrestleMania 41]. I'll tell you what, if it doesn't happen, it's all because of one person: John Cena."

The WCW legend stated that a majority of the fans want to see it happen and he's all for it, if it were to happen. He also joked about what Ric Flair's reaction could be if Cena breaks his long-standing record.

"The masses are [saying], 'I can't wait to get there to see it.' Look here, that's what it's all about, understand what we're doing here and it's being done perfectly right now. I love it," said Booker T. "Oh my god, he's [Flair] about to lose his damn mind right now. [laughs]"

Flair was seemingly not pleased when Cena turned on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, even vowing to get healthier to challenge him. In the past, "The Nature Boy" has advocated for Cena to go past him, but stated that his daughter would be his first choice to break the record.