Ric Flair Clarifies Remarks On John Cena's Final WWE Run, World Title Record

Earlier this month at Money in the Bank, John Cena officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition, stating he will be calling it quits at the end of next year. However, with an expiry date on the 16-time World Champion's career, many fans have begun to speculate if he'll have one last opportunity to capture the WWE Title. If Cena is successful in becoming a 17-time World Champion, he would officially break the long-lasting tie between himself and Ric Flair, who each have 16 World Titles a piece.

"The Nature Boy" commented on Cena's retirement during "Busted Open Radio," stating that he'd have no issues with the leader of the Cenation breaking the record, however he also mentioned that Triple H could hesitate to pull the trigger on the idea out of respect for him. Flair continued to state that his ideal choice to hold the record for most World Titles would be his own daughter Charlotte Flair who currently sits at 14. Flair received criticism about his comments following his appearance on "Busted Open," leading him to take to social media on Wednesday to clarify his statements on Cena's retirement and possible 17th title win.

There Has Been Way Too Much Attention Brought To This. Let's Just Set The Record Straight For The Final Time. My First Choice Would Obviously Be The Queen @MsCharlotteWWE. I Think The World Of My Friend @JohnCena, Who Is An Incredible Athlete & Genuine Person! I Will Be The First... pic.twitter.com/C1EqPVZO5S — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 17, 2024

"There Has Been Way Too Much Attention Brought To This. Let's Just Set The Record Straight For The Final Time. My First Choice Would Obviously Be The Queen @MsCharlotteWWE. I Think The World Of My Friend @JohnCena, Who Is An Incredible Athlete & Genuine Person! I Will Be The First Person To Shake His Hand & Congratulate Him If He Breaks My Record As I Would For Anybody Who Would Break It. When That Day Comes, It Will Be An Honor! WOOOOO!" Along with announcing his retirement, Cena mentioned he will be appearing at both Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41 next year, but revealed it will be the last time he participates as a competitor at both those events.