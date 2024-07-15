WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Addresses Idea Of John Cena Eclipsing World Title Record
Since John Cena announced his WWE retirement tour, many within the wrestling community have been wondering whether he will win one final world championship. Cena capturing his 17th world title would see him break his long-standing tie with WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ric Flair for most world championships in WWE history, with both currently sitting at 16.
While Cena has previously hinted towards one final world title run, Flair recently weighed in on the matter, expressing his support for Cena, saying "he can have it" on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."
"I think so much, personally, of John Cena," said Flair. "If they do it with John, I have no problem. I'd be the first one to hit the ring and shake his hand."
Flair also discussed the incredible comeback of WWE star Randy Orton, following his return from injury late last year; Orton currently has 14 world titles himself.
"Another guy, in my eyes, that would deserve to be the world champion and break that record is Randy Orton," said Flair. "To be on top for 20 years, like John and Randy have, that's a long time to be on top."
Triple H's Creative Plans
An important factor in Cena beating Flair's record is how WWE creative head Paul "Triple H" Levesque feels about the matter. Although he may prefer to have a "homegrown" WWE talent hold said record, Flair commented on Levesque's soft spot for the NWA and admiration for Flair's career as factors that could halt Cena from being booked to win his 17th world title.
"He was such a fan of mine," said Flair. "I don't think he wants to pull the trigger on [Cena]."
Flair also noted that he "just loves wrestling" and will be happy to see what they do. However, despite his support for Cena, Flair's ideal choice to take the crown of most world championships would be his daughter Charlotte Flair.
"I think it would be the biggest thing that could ever happen," said Flair. "I told her one time... she didn't like the comparison. I said, 'You'd be as famous as Serena Williams if you broke that record.'"
Charlotte Flair is currently recognized as a 14-time world champion in WWE, making it conceivable that she could make it to 17 eventually. This may take some time, however, as she continues to rehab her ACL, MCL, and meniscus injury.
