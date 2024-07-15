WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Addresses Idea Of John Cena Eclipsing World Title Record

Since John Cena announced his WWE retirement tour, many within the wrestling community have been wondering whether he will win one final world championship. Cena capturing his 17th world title would see him break his long-standing tie with WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ric Flair for most world championships in WWE history, with both currently sitting at 16.

Advertisement

While Cena has previously hinted towards one final world title run, Flair recently weighed in on the matter, expressing his support for Cena, saying "he can have it" on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"I think so much, personally, of John Cena," said Flair. "If they do it with John, I have no problem. I'd be the first one to hit the ring and shake his hand."

Flair also discussed the incredible comeback of WWE star Randy Orton, following his return from injury late last year; Orton currently has 14 world titles himself.

"Another guy, in my eyes, that would deserve to be the world champion and break that record is Randy Orton," said Flair. "To be on top for 20 years, like John and Randy have, that's a long time to be on top."

Advertisement