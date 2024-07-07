WWE CCO Triple H Praises John Cena Following Retirement Announcement

John Cena has announced that he'll retire from WWE in 2025, and his boss has paid tribute to the 16-time World Champion. Speaking at the WWE Money in the Bank post-show press conference, Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed that he thinks Cena is the greatest performer of all time.

Advertisement

"A lot of people talk about legends and icons and [there's] so much speculation about who would be on wrestling's Mt. Rushmore. I don't care what metric you use, John is on the top of all of them. He's had an unbelievable career."

Levesque then took a moment to thank Cena for his contributions to the business. "The Game" believes that the 16-time World Champion has had a tremendous impact on the world of pro wrestling, adding that Cena is humble when it comes to discussing his success.

"For me personally, I want to say thank you to John for everything he's done. Everything he's done for WWE, for all of the Superstars here, and for what he's done just for sports entertainment and pro wrestling, for all of it in general. Against his will, a while ago he was being called the greatest of all time. But he truly is, I believe that."

Advertisement

As previously mentioned, 2025 will be Cena's final year as a sports entertainer. Furthermore, fans shouldn't anticipate him ever returning for one-off matches, as Cena insists that his retirement will be permanent.

If you use any quote from this article, please credit WWE and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.