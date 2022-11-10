Triple H Owns Rare Piece Of NWA Memorabilia Billy Corgan Has Never Seen

The NWA is one of the most tenured professional wrestling companies in the history of the sport, as their involvement in the business dates back many decades. The company has seen many Hall of Fame talent come through their doors — with some of those HOFers winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Talent such as Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, AJ Styles, and Satoshi Kojima have all held the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, with Flair having the most reigns with the title at 10.

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, who has been dealing with controversy recently surrounding his thoughts on a second Empowerrr PPV and his suspending of Nick Aldis, bought the NWA a few years ago. He has been attempting to prop the company back up on the pedestal it once stood on and make it into a mainstream product. However, buying the NWA doesn't mean Corgan owns everything associated with the company.

"Triple H owns the Flair belt, as it's known," Corgan said appearing on "Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw." When asked about if it is the original title with the dent in it, Corgan stated, "Don't know ... I've never seen it with my own eyes. What we have is sort of a modern version." WWE is currently not using the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship that is owned by Triple H, however, Corgan is still using the name behind the title. Current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch will be defending his title against challengers Matt Cardona and Tyrus at NWA's upcoming PPV, Hard Times. This will be Murdoch's second defense of the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship since winning it back in June.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.