Another Wrestler Reportedly Following Nick Aldis Out Of The NWA

On November 6, former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis revealed that he was leaving the National Wrestling Alliance after citing his unhappiness with the promotion. The NWA responded with a statement the following day, revealing that Aldis had been suspended, with NWA President Billy Corgan later disclosing on "Busted Open Radio" that he believes Aldis is "working an angle" for his own benefit. Now, following a newsworthy few days for the promotion leading into the Hard Times 3 pay-per-view on Saturday night, another NWA talent is reportedly done with the company.

According to Fightful, former TNA Knockouts Champion Taryn Terrell, formerly known as Tiffany in WWE, has revealed that she has handed her notice to the NWA. The report noted that Terrell, in similar circumstances to Aldis, had grown frustrated with the promotion, particularly with the lack of direction in the show. It's said that Terrell also "wasn't happy" about the NWA's reaction when she disclosed that she had hurt her head during a recent match. The report pointed out that, although Terrell had hoped to finish her booked dates with the promotion, she was no longer able to do so.

Since the news came to light, Terrell has announced on social media that she is now officially retired from pro wrestling. The NWA have responded on Twitter: "We've all loved watching you shine both inside the NWA ring and alongside it. You will be missed!! Wishing you nothing but the best on the path ahead..."

After performing as Tiffany for WWE until 2010, Terrell linked up with TNA — now Impact Wrestling — and found great success in the ring, becoming the TNA Knockouts Champion and winning the 2014 Knockout of the Year award. Terrell joined the NWA in 2021.