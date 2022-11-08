Billy Corgan Believes Nick Aldis Is Working An Angle

Nick Aldis, who has seemingly butted heads with National Wrestling Alliance owner Billy Corgan in recent months, revealed Sunday that he had given his notice to the NWA. In response, the NWA released a statement confirming it had "suspended Aldis from the main roster." It was also revealed in the statement that the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion would not be in attendance for the upcoming Hard Times 3 pay-per-view or Revolution Rumble taping in New Orleans. Corgan has now taken the airwaves to provide his thoughts on Aldis and the escalating situation.

"What is this? He's working an angle," Corgan told "Busted Open Radio." "He's working an angle. I don't know what the angle is, but why? Why would you build up a company, put your name on a company, put your face on the poster and on the way out of the door goes, 'Ah, to heck with it?' It doesn't make any sense because in a way he's burying himself. Why would Nick Aldis be willing to bury himself on his way out of the door? Because he's doing something. It's so obvious."

Also in the interview, Corgan explained that communication with Aldis had been good, noting that Aldis emailed Pat Kenney, who runs NWA's talent relations, regarding his intentions to leave. Corgan said there was no animosity and he just wanted to do what was best for the NWA. The NWA owner went on to explain that he has known Aldis and his wife, Mickie James, for a long time, and made it clear that he was not personally running an angle.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription