John Cena Offers Intriguing Response When Asked His Favorite WWE World Title Reign

With 16 different World Championship runs in WWE, John Cena has had plenty of different experiences in that position. However, when reflecting on what his favorite run is on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" Cena had a presumptive answer: "My next one."

The idea of Cena winning a potentially record-breaking 17th World title is something that could be huge for the wrestling business, and he admitted himself, "That would be cool" to break Ric Flair's record which he's currently tied with. However, Cena hasn't held a World Championship since 2017 when he defeated AJ Styles, and even though he's had several opportunities since he has also hinted at retirement.

"I have often said that the time is coming for me to hang them up, and I'm not lying when I say that, but it's not tomorrow," he said. "It's probably soon, but it's not tomorrow, so you never know."

Cena has previously made it clear he wants to finish wrestling by the time he is 50 years old, therefore time is running out for him in WWE. Considering the fact he works a very limited WWE schedule now due to his acting career, the window of opportunity for Cena to have another run on top of WWE is certainly closing, and it remains to be seen whether or not that will end up coming to fruition especially since he's currently on a losing streak in singles matches dating back to 2018.

