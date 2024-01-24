John Cena Reveals When He Will Officially Retire From WWE

Former WWE Champion John Cena has become more and more of an honorary figure in WWE, his in-ring appearances dwindling with each passing year, leading many to wonder when the pro-wrestler-turned-Hollywood star will finally be calling it a career in sports entertainment. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cena made it clear that the end is near.

"I never wanted to go out there just for the sake of going out there," Cena said on the press tour for his latest film, "Argylle." "I'm gonna be 47 this year. I feel great. So inside I feel great, but I know what it takes to be a WWE performer night in and night out and I don't ever wanna just go out there and do it to do it. I wanna have the passion — the same passion as the fanbase — and I wanna give them exactly what they give me. The miles on this odometer say, 'Hey, that's gotta be done before 50.'"

Cena reiterated that he can't perform in the ring while shooting films for insurance reasons, meaning that outside of extenuating circumstances (like the SAG-AFTRA strike that led to his most recent run) there's no chance of him returning to WWE full-time.

"As long as the phone keeps ringing and we've had some good opportunities here, I'll kind of preserve that for as long as I can," he said. "But even coming back for these one-at-a-time things or short three-month periods, it takes its toll more and more, and I've just had an incredibly fortunate run with my health. I feel great. I just want to continue to feel great the rest of my life."