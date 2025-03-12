WWE Announces Premiere Date, Guests For First Season Of Stephanie McMahon ESPN Series

In January, word emerged that Stephanie McMahon was back in the WWE fold. Alas, the news wasn't McMahon returning to her old executive position, but as the star of her own interview series "Stephanie's Places." Not much was known about the series when it was first announced, other than it would air on ESPN+, would see McMahon interviewing notable figures from WWE's past and present, and that it was set to premiere some time in March.

Today, the rest of the details were filled in. ESPN and WWE announced that "Stephanie's Place" will premiere on ESPN+ on Wednesday, March 26. The first season will consist of ten episodes, and will be produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, in conjunction with ESPN and WWE. Manning's involvement is fitting, as "Stephanie's Place" is expected to be a wrestling flavored version of Manning's own series "Manning's Place," which also airs on ESPN+.

"WWE has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember," McMahon said. "I'm looking forward to having viewers join me as we visit some of the most iconic stars of past and present, in places of meaning for them, and hear how they overcame adversity to become who they are today."

The first episode will see McMahon interviewing CM Punk, just prior to WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland this past August. That will be followed by episodes focusing on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns and other members of The Bloodline, announcer Pat McAfee, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, and McMahon's husband, Triple H. The final episode, airing on May 28, will see McMahon speak with John Cena, with the two expected to reflect on Cena's career as he heads towards retirement.