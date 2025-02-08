WWE's Stephanie McMahon Discusses Her Signature Slap & Love For Being A Heel

Stephanie McMahon has delivered some of the most infamous slaps in WWE history, using them to command respect in her onscreen authority role, and ignite rivalries throughout her career. Her signature move has become a defining trait of her TV persona, and she recently shed light on its origins. Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," McMahon reflected on the advice she received early on about perfecting the slap.

"I don't remember when my first slap was, but I remember the advice I got. All the boys were like, you gotta lay it in, Steph, it's gotta look good. And make sure you don't pop anybody's eardrum, you gotta hit them in a particular spot, but hit them hard. And that's where the slap kind of started." McMahon's ability to elicit visceral reactions from the crowd has made her one of WWE's most effective villains. She admitted that playing the bad guy has always come naturally to her.

"[I] love being a heel, yes. Hate being a babyface, it's the worst, [I] prefer to be booed," McMahon said. "Even when I was growing up, I always loved the heels. I didn't like cheering for Hogan. He was the most over ever, but I just wasn't on the bandwagon." McMahon's influence in WWE remains undeniable, and it seems that she is back in the WWE orbit, opening the Royal Rumble last weekend. She is also working on a new WWE project that will air on ESPN+ called "Stephanie's Places," where she will follow WWE stars at various locations to discuss their journeys in the industry.

