Stephanie McMahon Opens WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Following Amended Janel Grant Lawsuit

Stephanie McMahon opened the 2025 Royal Rumble event to address fans less than a day after she was named in Janel Grant's amended sex trafficking complaint against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. Grant's attorneys filed an motion amending her initial complaint made in January 2024 on Friday night, with previously unreleased text messages, email, and voice transcripts, as well as directly naming those whose identity had previously been concealed, including Stephanie McMahon. Even still, McMahon was present for the opening of WWE's premium live event emanating from Indianapolis, delivering a rallying introduction for fans in attendance, thanking them for driving the business forward and saying this year's event was the biggest of all time.

McMahon led WWE alongside Nick Khan following the initial retirement of her father, Vince, in June 2022. She remained in her co-CEO position until his return to the company board in January 2023, resigning from her position upon his return and completely leaving the company. With Vince McMahon having resigned in light of Grant's lawsuit against him once more last year, Stephanie has made sporadic appearances for the company as well as earlier this week announcing "Stephanie's Stories" with WWE and ESPN, indirectly returning her to the to begin 2025.