Triple H Says WWE WrestleMania 34 Was One Of His Favorite Nights As A Wrestler

There are few WWE stars who have had more WrestleMania moments than Triple H, who has competed at the event on 23 occasions in his career, which is second all-time placing just behind The Undertaker. Whether it was defeating Chris Jericho to become Undisputed WWE Champion or facing "The Phenom" at back-to-back WrestleManias, Triple H has built himself an impressive resume at "The Show of Shows," but he recently admitted that one of his favorite matches came during his final days as an active star.

Speaking on "What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon," Triple H reflected on teaming with his wife at WrestleMania 34 against Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey, claiming that the tag team match is one of the most memorable nights of his career.

"There's certain Mania moments that stick out, but that's one of my favorite nights just cause being able to do that with you and the entrance and you doing the water spit and just the whole thing was just so surreal, cool. Like when you get to the end, at that point, I'm doing stuff like what, once a year maybe or something like that and it's brutal. But there were all just like these little moments that you savor, so to think that I would have that time that late in my career to like, oh, I get to go out there with you and do all that cool stuff and all that fun stuff."

Triple H continued to explain that he caught himself being a fan watching McMahon and Rousey perform and had to force himself from smiling in order to stay in character.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.