Match Spotlight: The Undertaker Vs. Triple H, WWE WrestleMania XXVII

There is perhaps nothing as iconic in WrestleMania history than The Undertaker's streak, and for 21 years, the illusion remain intact. One of the souls taken by Undertaker during the impressive run on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" belonged to Triple H, who 'Taker conquered not once, but three different times.

They first squared off at WrestleMania X-Seven in 2001, bringing Undertaker's streak to 9-0. Their final two matches, however, are regarded as some of the best in Undertaker's WrestleMania career, and certainly Triple H's, as well. The wrestled back-to-back years for their second and third meetings, the first of which came at WrestleMania 27 in a No Holds Barred match.

Undertaker had just made his return to WWE after a four-month absence at the end of February after he was revealed to be the mysterious figure who had been appearing in various vignettes. Triple H interrupted the return of "The Phenom" on "WWE Raw," however, and as the two men stared each other down, their gazes drifted toward the WrestleMania sign. The match was confirmed shortly after, and the pair would go face-to-face in the weeks leading up to the event, with an appearance from Shawn Michaels.

Triple H said he had done everything there was to do in WWE, except beat the streak, and Undertaker declared the match would be No Holds Barred. Michaels chastised his best friend for thinking he could end it, when Michaels couldn't get the job done himself the year prior in a career vs. streak stipulation. The men almost came to blows in the ring, further ramping up the hype ahead of the bout. On April 3, 2011, live from the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Triple H and The Undertaker would do battle for almost 30 minutes.