The Undertaker Gets Candid About End Of WWE WrestleMania Win Streak

The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak was one of the most famous records in WWE history. For 21 years, he won every single match he participated in on the grandest stage of them all. It was a record that most fans agreed should never have been broken. But at WrestleMania 30, Brock Lesnar shocked the world by beating The Undertaker and ending the streak.

"The Deadman" addressed the topic of the decision to end the streak on his "Six Feet Under" podcast.

"It could've been a record that would've lasted forever. I mean, 21-0 may last forever, but I think the general consensus is that nobody wanted it. I think just the lore, the legend would've been really cool for wrestling. But, you know, it wasn't my decision."

Taker went on to answer a fan's question about why he went along with the plan to end the streak.

"People ask me all the time, why did you do it, and I'm like, well I didn't really have a choice. I guess I did have a choice, I didn't have to do it, and then what happens? Me and Brock are having to shoot at WrestleMania, and that wouldn't have been good. I had to make the best of the hand that was dealt to me."

It's pretty unanimous that wrestling fans are still, to this day, disappointed in both the streak ending and who WWE had break the streak. After all, Lesnar didn't gain much from it and the quality and stature of Undertaker's WrestleMania matches from then on declined.

These days, The Undertaker still has an association with WWE, acting as a coach on "LFG" and speaking on WWE's growth on his podcast and other media outlets.

