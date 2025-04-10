This Iconic WrestleMania Win Changed History Yet Its Star Can't Remember It

There are few things as iconic in professional wrestling as The Undertaker and his WrestleMania streak, which started with his first victory way back in 1991 against Jimmy Snuka. "The Deadman" retired with a 25-win and 2-loss record at "The Showcase of The Immortals," and for the longest time, he just couldn't be stopped at the event. That's until the fateful night of WrestleMania 30 when he went face-to-face with "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar had been a top star in WWE for years throughout two different runs with the company and had already had plenty of WrestleMania matches, but WrestleMania 30 in 2014 was the first time he stepped onto the biggest stage in wrestling to challenge "The Deadman." Throughout the match, Lesnar seemed to have an answer for everything Undertaker threw at him, from blocking the Old School, chokeslams, and multiple big boots. Undertaker couldn't keep Lesnar down even with his Hell's Gate submission. Lesnar kicked out of the tombstone piledriver at two and dodged a second, countering into an F5. Lesnar hit Undertaker with his finisher and got his shoulders down to the mat for the three-count. The match lasted just over 25 minutes.

The fans in the crowd were stunned at what they had just witnessed, and Undertaker himself seemed rattled despite the predetermined outcome of the match. The iconic streak was snapped at 21 victories and history had been made in New Orleans, Louisiana that night. While it was a historic night for every wrestling fan watching and for the men competing in the ring, The Undertaker has claimed that he doesn't remember much from that night and had to watch his iconic streak come to an end in the days following, despite living through the match.