The Undertaker Discusses Concussion, Aftermath Of WWE Match With Brock Lesnar
WWE's WrestleMania 30 is remembered for the shocking moment when The Undertaker's infamous Streak came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar. The night didn't only put an end to one of the most memorable streaks in pro wrestling history but also sent "The Phenom" to the hospital.
The WWE Hall of Famer, in a recent edition of his "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" podcast, was joined by former WWE star Hornswoggle, who asked him if he recalled anything from that match with "The Beast Incarnate."
"I only remember from what I've watched. My last memory of that day is early in the afternoon and I had a conversation with Michelle [McCool] and I told her what was going on, and then I have no further memories until the hospital," said the WWE legend. "It's crazy, what Dr. Maroon had told me — because once I healed and then they [WWE] started trying to talk me into coming back the next year — he just said it's kind of like you're a lamp and somebody unplugged the power, 'Cause they were shocked. I went to Pittsburgh and saw Dr. Maroon and another doctor who helped create the impact test."
The Undertaker recalled being given a test on a computer and a written test, with results showing that he had performed better than 85 percent of the Pittsburgh Steelers team, which was surprising to him. The doctors gave him the go-ahead to wrestle but informed him that if the concussion happened again, he would have to take a tough call on his pro wrestling career.
Undertaker on why he wished he didn't get concussed
When asked by Hornswoggle if he wished he could remember the match with Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker stated that he only wished he hadn't got concussed. "The Deadman" revealed that he was calling all of his matches in the ring, but after the concussion, Lesnar was waiting for him to make the calls which caused a bit of confusion.
"I don't care if I remember it, I just wish I hadn't got concussed because, you know, when I did watch it back, like, I can't pinpoint when I got the concussion but I can pinpoint when my body language and everything changed, like, where I became sluggish and I wasn't moving the way that I could move," said The Undertaker. "There was a hesitation because before that, like, you know, I was calling ... I always called the matches, and I was calling whatever until that happened and then it was like, then it was a scramble because Brock was waiting on me to call the match."
Eventually, the duo got to the end of the match, where Lesnar won with an F-5. "The Phenom" eventually recovered from the concussion, making a return to the ring a year later at WrestleMania 31 to face Bray Wyatt. He went on to have a few more matches in his Hall of Fame career, including two against his WrestleMania 30 opponent at SummerSlam and Hell in a Cell in 2015.