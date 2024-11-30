The Undertaker Discusses Concussion, Aftermath Of WWE Match With Brock Lesnar

WWE's WrestleMania 30 is remembered for the shocking moment when The Undertaker's infamous Streak came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar. The night didn't only put an end to one of the most memorable streaks in pro wrestling history but also sent "The Phenom" to the hospital.

The WWE Hall of Famer, in a recent edition of his "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" podcast, was joined by former WWE star Hornswoggle, who asked him if he recalled anything from that match with "The Beast Incarnate."

"I only remember from what I've watched. My last memory of that day is early in the afternoon and I had a conversation with Michelle [McCool] and I told her what was going on, and then I have no further memories until the hospital," said the WWE legend. "It's crazy, what Dr. Maroon had told me — because once I healed and then they [WWE] started trying to talk me into coming back the next year — he just said it's kind of like you're a lamp and somebody unplugged the power, 'Cause they were shocked. I went to Pittsburgh and saw Dr. Maroon and another doctor who helped create the impact test."

The Undertaker recalled being given a test on a computer and a written test, with results showing that he had performed better than 85 percent of the Pittsburgh Steelers team, which was surprising to him. The doctors gave him the go-ahead to wrestle but informed him that if the concussion happened again, he would have to take a tough call on his pro wrestling career.