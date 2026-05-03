Booker T Was 'Happy As Hell' When Radicalz Left WCW For WWE

In January 2000, during an episode of "WWE Raw," The Radicalz – Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, and Perry Saturn – made their collective debut in WWE as apparent audience members, before jumping the guard rail to attack the New Age Outlaws.

The Radicalz made names for themselves in WCW, and when all four men left the promotion at the same time, it left a massive vacuum of talent, and Booker T was ecstatic about it. "When Eddie Guerrero, Benoit, and all those guys left – Saturn, you know, Malenko – I was happy as hell!" he exclaimed during an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "I was like: 'Man! Four spots just opened! And I'm taking one of 'em! I was happy as hell!"

In light of the recent WWE releases, Booker advised all the talent to take a similar approach he did in WCW to work harder and earn their places in the promotion now that there are many open spots. "It's such a big opportunity for someone to make themselves a star," he pointed out. "Guys that are sitting in the back, you know, twiddling their thumbs, wondering how it's going to happen? They're not going to make it." Booker further advised the talent to find a mentor and learn as much as they can to get opportunities and advance quickly.

Later the same year The Radicalz left WCW, Booker would go on to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and be elevated to main event status. He'd then go on to win the title two more times, becoming the final man to reign with the WCW World Heavyweight Championship before the title was repurposed in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Hall of Fame" podcast, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.