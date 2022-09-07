No Mention Of CM Punk Or The Elite During 9/7 AEW Dynamite

All traces of CM Punk, Kenny Omega and Young Bucks were removed from AEW's broadcast of "Dynamite" Wednesday night.

For starters, the intro package that aired before the show no longer featured any of the four wrestlers. Instead, the likes of AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, Daniel Garcia and TNT Champion Wardlow were prominently featured in the opening video.

Furthermore, the announcers did not make any mention of Punk or The Elite during the two-hour broadcast. In fact, when AEW President Tony Khan announced the fate of the AEW World Title and AEW World Trios Titles through a pre-recorded video, he did not explain the reason for the championships being vacated. Similarly, Taz, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on commentary made no reference to Punk or The Elite winning the titles last Sunday in their respective matches.

As noted earlier, the announcements were followed by a fiery in-ring promo segment featuring MJF and Jon Moxley. Once again, neither wrestler made a mention of Punk while declaring their intentions of pursuing the AEW World Title.

According to several reports, Punk, the Bucks, Omega, Ace Steel, Michael Nakazawa, Brandon Culter, and Pat Buck have been suspended for a backstage altercation that occurred following last Sunday's All Out pay-per-view.

Although the AEW World Title being vacated could be attributed to Punk's suspension, there is also a theory that the promotion had no choice but to vacate the title after Punk reportedly suffered "a serious injury" during his match against Moxley. While not confirmed by AEW or Punk himself, it is believed the veteran wrestler suffered a torn pec or a torn biceps last Sunday.