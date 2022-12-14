Saraya Addresses Sasha Banks Possibly Being AEW Mystery Partner

Saraya successfully returned to the ring at AEW Full Gear in November after being retired for five years. We now know her next match will take place on January 11 on "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles as Britt Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter are challenging the former WWE Divas Champion to find a tag team partner. Speculation has run rampant on the internet as fans try to guess who could return or debut for the high-profile bout. During a recent interview with "Pro Wrestling Bits," Alfred Konuwa asked Saraya about the possibility of Sasha Banks teaming with her.

"I feel like anytime there's a mystery, everyone always goes straight for Mercedes," Saraya said while laughing. "They're like, straight away, 'It's her.' There's plenty of women out there. I'm not going to say yes or no to anybody, but there's a lot of exciting prospects for a potential tag partner." Saraya's history with Banks dates back to 2012 when the two both came up through "NXT" at the same time. Later on in 2015, Banks' Team B.A.D. faction feuded with Saraya's Team PCB for a number of months on "Raw" and "SmackDown."

Their rivalry renewed when Saraya returned from injury in 2017, however it did not last long. During a WWE live event, Saraya took a routine kick to the back from Banks, and it was unfortunately the move that aggravated her previous injury, leading to her early retirement. Despite the accident, Saraya still would like to work with "The Boss" again. "I've always said that I would want to work with Sasha again in any capacity, because she is a pro." Saraya added, "In the wrestling side of things, she's such a fantastic athlete. You can't deny her talent. She's fantastic."