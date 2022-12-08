Saraya Will Team With Mystery Partner In Her Second AEW Match

Having crossed the hurdle of her first match in nearly five years at Full Gear last month, Saraya is set to return to the ring for her second AEW bout when the promotion visits the KIA Forum in Los Angeles for a live taping of "AEW Dynamite" on January 11.

The match was set up on the 12/7 "AEW Dynamite" where Dr. Britt Baker interrupted a segment that saw Tony Schiavone congratulating Saraya on her successful return to pro wrestling.

"Congrats on the biggest win of your entire career," Baker told Saraya. "It will never happen again. You told me I've been handed everything on a silver platter, but your very first match in AEW was on pay-per-view against the biggest star in the women's division – me."

Baker would then hand out tickets to Saraya for the AEW show on January 11.

"You can either sit in the front row and watch me be the star that I am, or you can step in the ring," Baker added.

At this point, Saraya presumed Baker was challenging her to another singles bout until DMD clarified that she & AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter were challenging Saraya & a mystery partner to a tag team match.

The segment ended with Saraya saying, "I'll find someone [tag team partner]. It's no big deal!"

Later, Saraya tweeted "Who should I pick?" while responding to a video clip of the segment, which led to fans bringing up names such as Thunder Rosa, Sasha Banks and Naomi as her possible partners. One fan also suggested the possibility of AJ Lee owing to the history shared by Saraya and Lee.

Besides the aforementioned tag team bout, another match confirmed for the January 11 "AEW Dynamite" is Round 7 of the ongoing Elite vs. Death Triangle seven-match series (if necessary). AEW will be returning to the KIA Forum in Los Angeles for the first time since June 1, 2022.