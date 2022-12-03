AEW Star Had No Idea Saraya Was Debuting

It's standard for major stars who are making their unannounced debut in a company to be kept hidden backstage That was the case when Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE, made her surprising AEW debut on the "Grand Slam" edition of "AEW: Dynamite" in September. AEW star Kiera Hogan recently discussed her reaction to Saraya's debut and revealed that she was not aware of her being backstage.

"I had no idea she was coming back," Hogan said on "Busted Open Radio." "When I saw her return, I was in the locker room. We were watching in the locker room and I screamed because I've been such a fan of hers for years. ... To see that she's working at the same company as me, I was like, 'What?' I was just in such shock. But I was also very excited to see where she goes from here. I was excited to see her get back in the ring. I think she deserves it."

Immediately after Saraya showed up on "Dynamite," fans wondered if she had been medically cleared to compete, as she hadn't wrestled in nearly five years after suffering a neck injury in WWE. Saraya confirmed on Halloween that she was indeed cleared, and she went on to defeat Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. at Full Gear in her return match. As to what the future holds for Saraya in the ring, she has stated that her doctor said she can wrestle once a month.

