Saraya Recalls Sasha Banks And Bayley Crying As She Lay Paralyzed In The Ring

December 27th, 2017 marked a "terrifying" day for Saraya. Wrestling at a house show in New York on WWE's Live Holiday Tour, the former Paige took a stiff kick to the back, the same move she had taken from fellow WWE superstar Bayley the night before at a different live event. However, "something was just a little bit [off]" on that night at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, as she revealed on "Talk Is Jericho".

"My neck just friggin snapped back like I was in a car crash," Saraya said. "And then I was like paralyzed for like a couple of minutes, which is the most terrifying thing ... I just remember laying there, and then I didn't cry, but I knew instantly I was just like, 'This is it like I'm done? Like, I'm toast, right?"'

The self-described "Glampire" had returned from successful neck surgery only a month earlier, joining with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to form Absolution. At the time of the injury, the trio had been feuding with Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James — the match in question was a six-woman tag involving the two teams. Lying on the mat, Saraya looked over to see an emotional gathering of her opponents and tag partners.

"I look over and I see Sasha [Banks], Bayley and there's Mickie James and everyone. They were just crying," she said. "I look at Mandy and Sonya, and they were crying."