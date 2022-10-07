Huge Backstage Update On Saraya's In-Ring Future

If it wasn't already clear based on the latest episode of "Dynamite," it looks like AEW's latest signing is well on her way to getting back in the ring. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Saraya has been medically cleared to compete. This news comes after weeks of speculation as to whether or not the formerly-retired wrestler would be able to get physical in AEW, or if she might serve instead in some kind of general manager role.

It has been reported that the doctor who cleared Saraya for action is Dr. Michael Sampson, who is currently AEW's ringside physician. Sampson has previously worked for WWE in the same position, and is trusted on a weekly basis to ensure the safety of performers.

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in the WWE, had to retire due to accumulating neck and back injuries back in 2018. After that, she served as a general manager on "WWE Raw," as well as taking a role as a host and analyst on the "WWE Backstage" series on FOX. Since the return of other retired wrestlers such as Bryan Danielson and Edge, Saraya has been very open about the fact that she wishes to return to in-ring action.

Now that she is poised to get back in the ring, it seems clear that she is headed for a match against Britt Baker. In recent weeks, Saraya and Baker have been locked in a war of words — a war that got physical as of this past Wednesday. Now all that remains to be seen is when we can expect to see these two face off inside an AEW ring.