Saraya Gets Physical On AEW Dynamite

Will she, or won't she, that has been the question gripping wrestling fans ever since Saraya made her shocking debut at the "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special episode a few weeks back.

On this week's "Dynamite" three-year anniversary episode, Dr. Britt Baker seemingly shut down all talk of the former Paige returning to the ring from a career-ending neck injury.

"I feel morally obligated to answer the question that everyone has been asking – and the answer is no," Baker said in a backstage promo segment. "Saraya will not be wrestling in AEW. The doctors have not medically cleared her to compete. So let's ship her off in some bubble wrap and send her on her way!"

Moments later, Saraya stepped out as the manager for the team of AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, Athena and Willow Nightingale, who wrestled Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb and Penelope Ford in a Trios Match. After the babyfaces secured the victory, Baker got into the ring to confront Saraya. After a brief pause, Saraya and Baker came to blows and began throwing punches at each other, much to the delight of fans at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. The segment ended with Saraya nailing a superkick on Rebel as a shocked Baker looked on from the ringside.

It appears Saraya could indeed be returning to the ring at some point during her AEW run. In the aftermath of her WWE contract expiring in June 2022, Saraya implied she was on the brink of being cleared by doctors but refused to provide an affirmative answer on her in-ring future in subsequent interviews.

According to Fightful Select, Saraya has signed a lucrative three-year contract with AEW, and "the amount of money she was signed for largely implies that she'll be wrestling in some capacity" with AEW.