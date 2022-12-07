AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (12/7): AEW World Tag Team Title Match, MJF Speaks, Samoa Joe Vs. Darby Allin

This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite" for December 7, 2022!

The big talking point heading into tonight's show is the aftermath of MJF's actions from last week after the new AEW World Champion decided to turn on William Regal, punching him in the back of the head with his brass knuckle dusters. Fans will get the chance to hear from MJF on this show, as he is likely to address the situation.

Another wrestler that fans will get to hear from is the former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley. He had a close connection to Regal as well due to their time in Blackpool Combat Club, but his focus is likely to be on "Hangman" Adam Page, who returned to action last Wednesday to brawl with Moxley.

When it comes to in-ring action the AEW World Tag Team Championships will be on the line in a huge match as The Acclaimed will defend their titles against FTR, who are currently holding gold for ROH, AAA, and NJPW.

Another title match will see Samoa Joe defend the TNT Championship against Darby Allin just days before he puts his ROH Television Championship on the line at Final Battle. With that PPV taking place this Saturday, Tony Khan will likely use this show as his final chance to build towards it as well.

Jade Cargill and The Baddies are also going to be in action as they team up to face Madison Rayne, Kiera Hogan, and Skye Blue, while the AEW Women's World Champion will be getting interviewed by Tony Schiavone.

Jake Hager will be teaming up with Daniel Garcia to face Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, as the feud between these two factions continues to boil over.

Finally, the annual Dynamite Diamond battle royale will be happening, with the winner getting the chance to challenge MJF for the ring at a later date.