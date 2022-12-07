AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (12/7): AEW World Tag Team Title Match, MJF Speaks, Samoa Joe Vs. Darby Allin
This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite" for December 7, 2022!
The big talking point heading into tonight's show is the aftermath of MJF's actions from last week after the new AEW World Champion decided to turn on William Regal, punching him in the back of the head with his brass knuckle dusters. Fans will get the chance to hear from MJF on this show, as he is likely to address the situation.
Another wrestler that fans will get to hear from is the former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley. He had a close connection to Regal as well due to their time in Blackpool Combat Club, but his focus is likely to be on "Hangman" Adam Page, who returned to action last Wednesday to brawl with Moxley.
When it comes to in-ring action the AEW World Tag Team Championships will be on the line in a huge match as The Acclaimed will defend their titles against FTR, who are currently holding gold for ROH, AAA, and NJPW.
Another title match will see Samoa Joe defend the TNT Championship against Darby Allin just days before he puts his ROH Television Championship on the line at Final Battle. With that PPV taking place this Saturday, Tony Khan will likely use this show as his final chance to build towards it as well.
Jade Cargill and The Baddies are also going to be in action as they team up to face Madison Rayne, Kiera Hogan, and Skye Blue, while the AEW Women's World Champion will be getting interviewed by Tony Schiavone.
Jake Hager will be teaming up with Daniel Garcia to face Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, as the feud between these two factions continues to boil over.
Finally, the annual Dynamite Diamond battle royale will be happening, with the winner getting the chance to challenge MJF for the ring at a later date.
Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale
Tonight's show kickstarts with the Dynamite Diamond battle royale, and things get started straight away as everyone begins brawling with a lot of wrestlers also outside the ring supporting individuals inside it. Kip Sabian side steps Orange Cassidy but he hangs on only for Sabian to bite his hands, but while he fights off, The Blade appears on the outside and eliminates him
Dustin Rhodes comes charging in straight after and eliminates Sabian with a huge clothesline as he then begins brawling with The Butcher, and he comes out on top by smashing the legend down to the floor with a lariat. Dalton Castle gets thrown to the ring apron as Brian Cage smashes him three times in a row only for The Boys to catch him each time. They momve him to a different part of the ring, but this time Cage picks him up and throws him into The Boys to eliminate him.
Jungle Boy comes in after with a dropkick and he and Cage then brawl on the apron, but the smaller man launches himself from the top turnbuckle with a knee drop, and that takes out the bigger man who falls to the floor.