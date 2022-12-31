Sasha Banks Files Latest Trademark Under Soulnado Inc.

In a move made on December 27, Sasha Banks, with the help of "gimmick attorney" Michael Dockins, has added "Mone' Banks" to her growing list of trademark filings under Soulnado Inc. The moniker joins "Mercedes Mone'," "Mone' Talks," "Bank Mone'," "Statement Maker," and Banks' real name, Mercedes Varnado, as trademarks filed by Banks and Dockins since early November.

Intrigue with trademarks filed by Banks grows as the rumors about her wrestling future swell. Banks, alongside Naomi, walked out of an episode of "Monday Night Raw" back in May. Since then, the question of when Banks would return has ensnared the attention of wrestling fans.

While at one point it was expected that Banks would return to WWE, it seems that is no longer the case. Banks is now expected to reemerge on Wednesday, January 4 at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. In a recent interview with Takaaki Kidani, the CEO of Bushiroad (the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM), he called Banks' presence at Wrestle Kingdom "a possibility."

Moreover, Banks has reportedly reached an agreement with NJPW and is expected to wrestle in a series of matches in the new year. One of those appearances is believed to take place at what STARDOM is looking to make the biggest women's show in decades.

Banks is currently in Japan, and her newest trademark filing is another sign that her return appears imminent.