Sasha Banks Photographed Celebrating With Japanese Rapper

Sasha Banks takes Japan.

The former "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion is pivoting to the next phase of her professional wrestling career, set to make an appearance at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 17. In November, Banks struck a deal with NJPW, setting her up for a number of dates to appear for the company — with the first being on January 4. With her scheduled appearance inching closer, Banks flew early to Japan, landing on December 21.

Upon her arrival, Banks — real name Mercedes Varnado — was spotted with popular Japanese rapper and musician, TOMORO. Celebrating the musical artist's 36th birthday, the duo posed for a photograph during the festivities while holding two birthday cakes.

"I'm so happy with Sasha Banks / Mercedes Varnado," TOMORO wrote on his Twitter. "Snoop Dogg's cousin, world-famous female professional wrestler, and actress Mercedes Varnado came to Japan. She's an actress who also appeared in the movie "STAR WARS". Many world-famous stars celebrate my birthday, I am very happy."

For the record, Banks appeared in the "Star Wars" galaxy as part of the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," where she played Koska Reeves, but has yet to show up in any of the feature films.

As for what else Banks will be up to in Japan is anybody's guess. Her role at Wrestle Kingdom remains a mystery, although it's expected to coincide with the IWGP Women's Championship as it'll be defended by KAIRI against challenger Tam Nakano. Additionally, Banks does seem primed to be a part of STARDOM's upcoming All-Star Grand Queendom event, which takes places at the Yokohama Arena in April.