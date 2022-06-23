As of this writing, WWE’s 2023 Royal Rumble event doesn’t have a date set or an official location locked in, let alone any matches scheduled. But it’s never too early to gamble money on future events, which is why odds for both the men’s and women’s 2023 Royal Rumble matches have been released on BetOnline. You can see the odds below.

2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes: 5/4

The Rock: 11/2

Big E: 8/1

Roman Reigns: 8/1

Bron Breakker: 12/1

Drew Mcintyre: 12/1

Riddle: 12/1

Seth Rollins: 12/1

Brock Lesnar: 16/1

Gable Steveson: 16/1

Theory: 16/1

Bobby Lashley: 20/1

Edge: 20/1

Gunther: 20/1

Omos: 20/1

Randy Orton: 20/1

AJ Styles: 25/1

John Cena: 25/1

Kevin Owens: 25/1

Finn Balor: 33/1

Ezekiel: 40/1

Montez Ford: 40/1

Rick Boogs: 40/1

Damian Priest: 50/1

Madcap Moss: 50/1

Sami Zayn: 50/1

Sheamus: 66/1

Shinsuke Nakamura: 66/1

Veer Mahaan: 66/1

The Miz: 80/1

Ciampa: 100/1

Kofi Kingston: 100/1

Ricochet: 100/1

Jinder Mahal: 150/1

Otis: 150/1

Butch: 250/1

Chad Gable: 250/1

Rey Mysterio: 250/1

Ridge Holland: 250/1

Shanky: 250/1

Xavier Woods: 250/1

Apollo Crews: 400/1

Dolph Ziggler: 400/1

Happy Corbin: 400/1

Mustafa Ali: 400/1

A-Kid: 500/1

Carmelo Hayes: 500/1

Grayson Waller: 500/1

Joe Gacy: 500/1

Nathan Frazer: 500/1

Santos Escobar: 500/1

Tony D’Angelo: 500/1

Von Wagner: 500/1

2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Becky Lynch: 5/2

Bayley: 9/2

Charlotte Flair: 6/1

Rhea Ripley: 6/1

Alexa Bliss: 10/1

Bianca Belair: 10/1

Raquel Rodriguez: 10/1

Asuka: 14/1

Ronda Rousey: 14/1

Liv Morgan: 20/1

Shayla Baszler: 20/1

Lacey Evans: 40/1

Xia Li: 40/1

Doudrop: 50/1

Carmella: 66/1

Aliyah: 80/1

Dana Brooke: 80/1

Natalya: 80/1

Shotzi: 80/1

Mandy Rose: 100/1

Sonya Deville: 100/1

Zelina Vega: 100/1

Nikki A.S.H: 150/1

Alba Fyre: 200/1

Cora Jade: 200/1

Gigi Dolin: 200/1

Indi Hartwell: 200/1

Io Shirai: 200/1

Jacy Jayne: 200/1

Nikkita Lyons: 200/1

Roxanne Perez: 200/1

Tamina: 200/1

Brie Bella: 250/1

Ivy Nile: 250/1

Katana Chance: 250/1

Kayden Carter: 250/1

Lash Legend: 250/1

Lita: 250/1

Nikki Bella: 250/1

Sarray: 250/1

Tiffany Stratton: 250/1

Trish Stratus: 250/1

Wendy Choo: 250/1

Zoey Stark: 250/1

Maryse: 500/1

On the men’s side, the favorite is none other than the “American Nightmare” himself, Cody Rhodes, with The Rock, long rumored to be Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 39 opponent, slowly trailing him. It should be noted that Rhodes is currently inactive while recovering from a torn pectoral muscle, and WWE had stated he will miss up to 9 months. Rhodes disputed that timetable this past week, however.

As for the women’s Rumble, Becky Lynch is currently favored over Bayley, who has not wrestled for WWE since July of last year after suffering a torn ACL, though she is reportedly ready for return. A victory at the Rumble would make Lynch a two time Women’s Royal Rumble winner following her victory in 2019. Lynch has long been rumored to be wrestling current “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]