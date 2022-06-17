Cody Rhodes recently had his pectoral muscle repaired after a graphic injury left it torn and hanging off the bone. Rhodes infamously decided to wrestle a Hell In A Cell match with the injury, and it seems his intestinal fortitude has made an impression on fans, as well as WWE.

In this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer says that Cody is currently scheduled to be away from WWE programming for 9 months, but that many expect it to be much less. Meltzer notes that January’s Royal Rumble is being eyed as a potential return date, with the popular 2nd generation star’s return thought to be a selling point of the show. The Newsletter also states that WWE filmed Cody’s surgery, and will likely use it in future promotional packages, as they’ve done for numerous injured WWE superstars.

If the idea of a triumphant return from injury at the Royal Rumble sounds familiar, that is apparently intentional. Meltzer says that current thoughts are to give Rhodes the same promotion that the company gave Triple H in 2002. Triple H suffered a torn quadricep in a tag title match, which saw the “Cerebral Assassin” fight through the injury alongside Steve Austin against Chris Jericho & Chris Benoit.

Triple H’s return from that injury was met with great ceremony. The former-WWE Champion was hyped up with numerous vignettes of his rehabilitation, set to U2’s “Beautiful Day,” leading to a January 2002 return at Madison Square Garden that is still lauded as one of the louder celebrations in WWE history. Triple H went on to win the Royal Rumble and then defeat Chris Jericho for the then-WWF Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania X8.

If Meltzer is echoing WWE’s own sentiments with the comment about Rhodes getting the same treatment as Triple H, it would further cement claims that WWE sees the former AEW Executive Vice President as a marquee talent.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts